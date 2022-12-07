Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 13.2 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 120,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

