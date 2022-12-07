Acala Token Hits One Day Volume of $7.52 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Acala Token has a market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237737 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1283161 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,746,397.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.