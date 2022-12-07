Achain 1-Day Volume Reaches $72,101.96 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $72,101.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005196 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

