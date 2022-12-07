Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aclara Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

OTC ARAAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Aclara Resources has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

