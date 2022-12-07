aelf Price Up 5% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $67.43 million and $16.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000059 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

