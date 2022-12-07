Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ANYYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($140.00) to €148.00 ($155.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($137.89) to €119.00 ($125.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of ANYYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

