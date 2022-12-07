AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.24 million.
A number of research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.
Shares of AVAV stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 128.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
