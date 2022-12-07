AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.24 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 128.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

