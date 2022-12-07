AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.45 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $8,371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

