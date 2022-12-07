AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.45 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.
AeroVironment Price Performance
Shares of AVAV stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $8,371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.