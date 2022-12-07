Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.88. Agiliti shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 11,091 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Agiliti Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

