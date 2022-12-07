Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:APD traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $315.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.