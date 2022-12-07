Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.