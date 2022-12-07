Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

