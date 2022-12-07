Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $660.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.