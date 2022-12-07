Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $90.06

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.06, but opened at $94.41. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 255,929 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

