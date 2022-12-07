Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
LON:ARTL opened at GBX 129 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 45.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.54. The stock has a market cap of £73.92 million and a PE ratio of 992.31. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 119.07 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.13).
About Alpha Real Trust
