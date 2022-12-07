Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Position Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,556 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

Altice USA Price Performance

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS stock remained flat at $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.