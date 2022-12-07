Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 4.6 %

AAMC opened at $22.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.