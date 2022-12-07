Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.95% of Altria Group worth $3,029,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 63,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,071. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

