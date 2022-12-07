Amaze World Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and $712,539.43 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

