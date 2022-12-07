American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 191,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,626. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.