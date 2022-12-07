American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 16,354 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.77. 2,676,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFS Asset Management raised its stake in American Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 2,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Express by 14.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 79.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

