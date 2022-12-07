Amgen (AMG) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $15,119.50 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10306079 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,421.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

