AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for about 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $45,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.05. 10,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

