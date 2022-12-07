Amp 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.86 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $122.82 million and $2.86 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00497208 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.85 or 0.29980512 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
