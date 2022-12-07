AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Up 6.2%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 11,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 581,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

