Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $82.09

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 65,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

