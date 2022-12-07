Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $18.50

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($22.11) to €16.20 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €10.90 ($11.47) to €15.30 ($16.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 14,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,204. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

