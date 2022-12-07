Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $31.27

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.5 %

KSS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 69,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

