Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $6.79

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 76,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,682. The company has a market capitalization of $527.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.