Analyzing Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Micro Focus International and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 0 1 0 2.00 ANSYS 2 3 4 0 2.22

Valuation & Earnings

ANSYS has a consensus target price of $263.91, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given ANSYS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

This table compares Micro Focus International and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.74 -$424.40 million N/A N/A ANSYS $1.91 billion 11.03 $454.63 million $5.34 45.22

ANSYS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International.

Risk & Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A ANSYS 23.13% 12.13% 8.78%

Summary

ANSYS beats Micro Focus International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

