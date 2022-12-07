Analyzing Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 7.64 $336.95 million N/A N/A Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.18 $559.65 million $0.56 12.31

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 7 4 0 2.36 Orkla ASA 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Orkla ASA has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 958.74%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 9.16% 13.49% 7.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.