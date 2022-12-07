Analyzing Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources 27.79% 26.13% 11.38%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 0 4 7 1 2.75

Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $47.09, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Energy and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.01 -$186.90 million $6.16 5.03

Universal Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Universal Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

(Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

