Analyzing Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Rivals

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.66% -9.99% Ur-Energy Competitors -130.69% -5.18% -1.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 591 2997 3773 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Ur-Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 -$22.94 million -18.92 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.47 billion $106.15 million 1.46

Ur-Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ur-Energy competitors beat Ur-Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

