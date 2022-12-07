Analyzing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and Via Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $13.43 billion 2.79 $1.60 billion $3.06 22.39 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.48 $5.20 million ($0.26) -20.35

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

77.5% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Xcel Energy pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out -280.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xcel Energy and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 11.44% 10.50% 2.84% Via Renewables 0.94% 6.22% 1.20%

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

