Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 291.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,907 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

