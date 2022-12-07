ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.9% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $245.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

