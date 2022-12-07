AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of AutoNation worth $111,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.4 %

AN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 613,657 shares of company stock worth $65,087,269 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

