AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 444,285 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $78,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,030 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 712,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,272. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.