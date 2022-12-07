AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 587,240 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $88,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $38,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,126. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

