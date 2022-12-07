AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 66,874 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,874 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $95,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.40. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,831. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $285.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,921. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

