AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Hormel Foods worth $84,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 25,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

