AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Monster Beverage worth $90,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $129,128,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,334,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. 18,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

