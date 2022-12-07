AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $76,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 21,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

