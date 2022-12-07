AQR Capital Management LLC Has $103.47 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Biogen worth $103,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $291.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $232.70. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

