AQR Capital Management LLC Has $108 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $108,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.4 %

BLDR traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Builders FirstSource

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

