AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of ManpowerGroup worth $100,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,670. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

