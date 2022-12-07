AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $81,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,833. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

