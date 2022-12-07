AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,024 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD traded up $12.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,465.91. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,417. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

