Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 18,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 800,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

