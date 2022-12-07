Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 6%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 18,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 800,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.