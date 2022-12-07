Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

